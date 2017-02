SEOUL, Sept 28 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) has bought 54,000 tonnes of Canadian steaming coal from GS Global Corp via a tender closed on Sept. 21, a source from the utility said on Friday.

The utility bought the coal with specification of minimum 4,800 kcal/kg at $95 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, the source said. The product will arrive at the port of Donghae or Mokpo between Oct. 16 and Nov. 15. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)