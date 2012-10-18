SEOUL, Oct 18 Korea South East Power Co Ltd (KOSEP) bought steaming coal via spot and term tenders on Oct. 9, a company source said on Thursday. Details of the purchases are as follow: --spot tender TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 150,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Cloud Peak $69 U.S. Energy Inc *Note: The tender for coal with minimum 5,500 kcal/kg was canceled. The product will arrive between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2013. NCV stands for Net Caloric Value and the procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants. --term tenders TONNE/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER PRICE(FOB/T) ORIGIN 460,000 min 4,600 kcal/kg Cloud Peak $72 Russia Energy Inc Sojitz Corp U.S. Trafigura India Beheer BV 420,000 min 5,500 kcal/kg Whitehaven $79 Australia Coal Ltd *Note: All the products above will arrive between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2015. The procurement is for Samcheonpo and Yeonghung power plants.