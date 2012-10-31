SEOUL, Oct 31 Korean Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 195,000 tonnes of steaming coal for arrival between December and January via tenders closed on Oct. 24, a utility source said on Wednesday. While the source declined to reveal both suppliers and price information, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN 65,000 4,550 kcal/kg Indonesia 130,000 5,700 kcal/kg Australia (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)