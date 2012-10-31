Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
SEOUL, Oct 31 Korean Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 195,000 tonnes of steaming coal for arrival between December and January via tenders closed on Oct. 24, a utility source said on Wednesday. While the source declined to reveal both suppliers and price information, details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE SPECIFICATION(NCV) ORIGIN 65,000 4,550 kcal/kg Indonesia 130,000 5,700 kcal/kg Australia (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.