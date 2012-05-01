* Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp coal prices fall to $86/t

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, May 1 European coal prices slumped to a two-year low on Tuesday with market players citing growing oversupply as large shipments from the United States and Colombia aggravated a glut in the region after an unusually warm winter.

Prices fell despite healthy use by power generators in countries including Germany, where profitability of power generation from coal now stands at the highest levels since 2008 compared with more expensive natural gas.

But Europe's high coal stockpiles, alongside shrinking consumption of coal in the United States due to booming shale gas production and tighter environmental regulations, will most likely lead to a further price drop, analysts and traders said.

"There has been a persistent belief, a delusion, that the market couldn't fall below $100 and stay there this year, but it has to fall further - there is simply too much coal, everywhere," a source at one of Europe's largest utilities said.

Europe has been burdened by a glut of thermal coal following a very warm winter which cut generator demand and saw prices coming down by almost a third since October, when coal traded at $120 a tonne.

On Tuesday, prompt European delivered coal prices fell to their lowest since May 2010 with a trade at $86.25 a tonne delivered in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) area on the globalCOAL trading platform, traders said.

The trade at $86.25 represented a discount of $3.25 to equivalent API2 coal swaps benchmarks, signalling the start of a long-awaited bout of selling.

Normally the physical and the swap markets are more closely aligned and a discount of physical coal to swaps is usually seen as an indicator of market weakness.

"Almost the whole market has been in denial for many months about how bearish the situation is, but there is no defence that I can see for European prices," one major European trader said.

Barclays Capital said in a research note that pressure on prices will rise in the summer as the increase in daylight hours will help renewable energy, solar in particular, take a larger share from coal in countries where renewables make up a significant share of the energy mix.

U.S. SHIPMENTS AGGRAVATE OVERSUPPLY

The broad consensus forecast early in 2012 was for a year of two halves for thermal coal - a weak first half followed by a gradual price rise on the back of general economic recovery .

In February, only one out of 25 analysts polled by Reuters predicted European DES ARA average prices of under $100 a tonne and even among end-users, few expected to see prices below that level.

According to a Macquarie Bank research note on Tuesday, last year's swings in the euro versus the dollar accounted for significant changes in European prices but more recent trends suggest weakness related in particular to coal.

"Availability of U.S. tonnes appears to be the main reason," the note said.

The U.S. coal mining industry has seen a permanent, structural change from domestic supplier to one of the world's biggest exporters as miners chase foreign sales after the collapse of a domestic market due to cheap gas.

The United States will export nearly 50 million tonnes of thermal coal this year, rising to nearly 60 million by 2015 and the country will remain a large supplier to both the Atlantic and Pacific markets.

This flow has been a major factor in depressing benchmark prices and will continue to do so unless Asia, led by China, n e eds enough coal to absorb the global surplus - which is estimated at between 12 million and 50 million tonnes.

Based on imports this year to date, China is likely to import around 160 million tonnes of thermal coal, according to Credit Suisse, higher than last year but not enough to alter the market's balance dramatically.

Strong margins to generate power from coal rather than gas in most of Europe will mean most of the huge inventories weighing on prompt prices will be consumed by the year's end but analysts said this will not be enough to help prices recover.

"With Europe still in recession and gradually crawling out, stockpiles will be drawn down very slowly but much will depend on the weather," said Marcus Garvey, London-based commodities analyst with Credit Suisse.

"We expect a creep, a grind upwards for prices in general this year but we don't see Europe as a catalyst for price recovery, more that Europe would be less of a drag on prices than it has been," he added. (Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)