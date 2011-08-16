Gas line explosion in southeast Iran kills two - state broadcaster
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
* Coal softens as oil falls, dollar firms
* Market watches for outcome of Merkel-Sarkozy meeting
* Utility buying slows
LONDON, Aug 16 Prompt physical coal prices softened by around 25 cents a tonne on Tuesday after a day of thin trading.
A European utility and trader that was an active buyer of prompt coal last week has been on the sidelines this week, which helped pull prices slightly lower.
Traders and utilities cautioned that a meeting later on Tuesday between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the future of the euro zone could trigger further volatility across the markets.
Brent crude pared earlier losses but remained in negative territory as worries about global economic growth and a stronger dollar tempered appetite for risky assets .
"It's been fairly flat all day, not a lot of movement on oil, and the general turmoil seems to have calmed for the time being," one end-user said.
TRADES
An October DES ARA cargoes traded at $125.75, down 25 cents.
An October loading South African cargo traded at $119.00 and a November cargo at $119.25.
PRICES
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $116.75 and offered at $118.25, down $1.00 on the bid.
An October DES ARA cargo was offered at $126.00, up around 75 cents.
November DES ARA cargo was bid at $125.75 and offered at $126.00, down 25 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
* Move would create one of the world's largest OSV suppliers (Adds shares, detail, background)
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own as it seeks to build up its North Sea assets ahead of a planned London listing.