* Coal softens as oil falls, dollar firms

* Market watches for outcome of Merkel-Sarkozy meeting

* Utility buying slows

LONDON, Aug 16 Prompt physical coal prices softened by around 25 cents a tonne on Tuesday after a day of thin trading.

A European utility and trader that was an active buyer of prompt coal last week has been on the sidelines this week, which helped pull prices slightly lower.

Traders and utilities cautioned that a meeting later on Tuesday between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the future of the euro zone could trigger further volatility across the markets.

Brent crude pared earlier losses but remained in negative territory as worries about global economic growth and a stronger dollar tempered appetite for risky assets .

"It's been fairly flat all day, not a lot of movement on oil, and the general turmoil seems to have calmed for the time being," one end-user said.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargoes traded at $125.75, down 25 cents.

An October loading South African cargo traded at $119.00 and a November cargo at $119.25.

PRICES

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $116.75 and offered at $118.25, down $1.00 on the bid.

An October DES ARA cargo was offered at $126.00, up around 75 cents.

November DES ARA cargo was bid at $125.75 and offered at $126.00, down 25 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)