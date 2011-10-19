Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
* Economic weakness hampers physical demand
* Supply side looks healthy
LONDON Oct 19 Prompt physical coal prices on Wednesday continued the week's downward trend on a day of minimal activity.
European demand continued to be low, and traders said that the outlook remained bearish.
"On the economic front, things aren't going to improve much even if we can avoid a double-dip recession, so that implies a sideways or downward movement as physical demand continues to drop or remains flat, while the supply side of coal looks good as a repeat of last year's floods in Australia is unlikely," one coal trader said.
In the paper market, API2 2012 coal swaps fell to $115.25 a tonne, their lowest level since February.
"Prices are going down, because the amount of shorts in the market is rising fast, and I don't see a big price recovery soon," another coal trader said.
TRADES
No trades were heard, but December South African coal deliveries had a bid-offer spread of $107-110.25 per tonne.
On Tuesday, a December South African cargoe traded at $111.25 a tonne.
No December DES ARA cargo was heard, but January deliveries saw a bid for $113.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by Jane Baird)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.