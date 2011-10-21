* Few DES ARA offers seen, prices stable

* Oil price rise gives coal some support

LONDON Oct 21 Prompt physical coal prices were stable on Friday after having fallen through the week by over $5 a tonne due to weak demand in Europe and Asia, as a rise in oil prices provided some support.

Traders in particular returned with a more bearish outlook from the annual Coaltrans conference earlier in the week.

There were fewer offers on Friday than earlier in the week, but offers are expected to increase in number next week, especially for high-sulphur American and South African material.

"We've seen more offers since Coaltrans. There were not many DES ARA offers today, but there's still a lot of length in the market and prices seem to be on the way down," one trader said.

There were still few buyers and a lot of players with long positions, who cannot burn coal as utilities do or stockpile it at ports as big miners can.

"Many people in the market have been long and wrong a few times this year, and we're still seeing that now," one major European trader said.

Oil prices rose on Friday on optimism that European leaders can agree on a plan to address the region's debt crisis this weekend .

TRADES

A December loading South African cargo traded at $109.75 a tonne, little changed from Thursday.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was offered at $109.00, unchanged.

A December South African cargo was bid at $109.25 and offered at $110.00.

A November DES ARA Russian cargo was offered at $123.00, with no bid, and traders said it was an unrealistically high offer level. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)