* Weak European sentiment prevents price rises

* But hope of EU policy decision on debt supports markets

* Oil price rise gives coal some support

LONDON, Oct 24 Prompt physical coal prices remained stable on Monday, little changed from the end of last week, with strong Asian demand providing price support, while weak sentiment in Europe acted as a brake on price rises.

Liquidity remained low, although traders said that the overall sentiment in the market seemed bearish.

"There is still some length in the system, but no confidence in significant price rises, so I'd say it's only a matter of time before the length is sold off and shorts try to benefit from this situation on the financial market," one coal trader said.

In financial coal swaps, the API2 2012 contract traded around $118 a tonne on Monday afternoon, up from around $114 a tonne last week but still at levels last seen before the nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant pushed up power and coal prices.

On the fundamental side, markets were stable on Monday as industrial orders in Europe remained stable in autumn and an approach to solve Europe's debt crisis was expected to be published this week.

However, industrial sentiment was less positive, as purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) suggested that the region may already be in a renewed recession.

PRICES

A November South African cargo was bid at $104 a tonne and offered at $109, unchanged from last Friday.

A December South African cargo was bid at $110.25 and offered at $111.00, slightly up from late last week.

A November DES ARA cargo saw a bid/offer range of $117.25/120.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)