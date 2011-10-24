* Weak European sentiment prevents price rises
* But hope of EU policy decision on debt supports markets
* Oil price rise gives coal some support
LONDON, Oct 24 Prompt physical coal prices
remained stable on Monday, little changed from the end of last
week, with strong Asian demand providing price support, while
weak sentiment in Europe acted as a brake on price rises.
Liquidity remained low, although traders said that the
overall sentiment in the market seemed bearish.
"There is still some length in the system, but no confidence
in significant price rises, so I'd say it's only a matter of
time before the length is sold off and shorts try to benefit
from this situation on the financial market," one coal trader
said.
In financial coal swaps, the API2 2012 contract traded
around $118 a tonne on Monday afternoon, up from around $114 a
tonne last week but still at levels last seen before the nuclear
disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant pushed up power and
coal prices.
On the fundamental side, markets were stable on Monday as
industrial orders in Europe remained stable in autumn and an
approach to solve Europe's debt crisis was expected to be
published this week.
However, industrial sentiment was less positive, as
purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) suggested that the region
may already be in a renewed recession.
PRICES
A November South African cargo was bid at $104 a tonne and
offered at $109, unchanged from last Friday.
A December South African cargo was bid at $110.25 and
offered at $111.00, slightly up from late last week.
A November DES ARA cargo saw a bid/offer range of
$117.25/120.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)