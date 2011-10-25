* Stronger cargo push sought

* December DES ARA cargo trades at $118.25/T

LONDON Oct 25 Prompt physical coal prices were steady on Tuesday, with slow activity keeping the market in a tight range.

Coal traders have said in recent days that buyers are few and that a lot of the players with long positions cannot burn coal as utilities do or stockpile it at ports as big miners can.

"While prices were bid up this morning, the paper market seems to have stripped out liquidity on the physical side later," a European trader said, referring to the coal swaps market.

Another trader said stronger physical cargo buying was needed.

"Conditions remain pretty lacklustre at the moment," the trader said.

U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day to hit a fresh roughly three-month high on Tuesday due to low oil inventories in the United States, while Brent dipped below $111 due to concerns over Europe's economy.

In other news South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers agreed with Xstrata to resolve within seven days a dispute over a share ownership plan, which has disrupted production of coal and alloys for more than a week.

TRADES

A December DES ARA cargo traded earlier on Tuesday at $118.25 a tonne, rising by 75 cents but the market later came off to around the $117.25 level.

PRICES

A January DES ARA cargo was bid at $117.75 and offered at $118.50.

A South Africa November cargo was bid at $108.75 a tonne and offered at $109.00.

A December South Africa cargo was bid at $107.00 and offered at $110.75. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)