* Glencore unit's 5.2 mln T/yr Colombia mine on strike
* India coal stockpiles steady at 11 million T
LONDON Nov 17 Prompt physical coal prices
rose by a marginal 25 cents a tonne on Thursday, little affected
by a strike and by falls in oil prices and equities, while few
trades were reported.
Such a minimal price movement percent in coal does not
indicate any significant change in demand or supply, traders
said.
A strike at Glencore's 5.2 million tonnes-a-year
Calenturitas coal mine in Colombia, which began on Wednesday,
had no impact on prices, traders and utilities said, adding that
it would have to last for several weeks to affect exports and
prices..
The European market, which takes the bulk of Colombia's coal
exports, is oversupplied, and key Asian buyers have stepped out
of the spot market.
"We have some excellent Colombian coal, but there's no
interest - I can't get a yawn," one broker said.
China may provide a ray of hope, however. Despite high
stockpiles at Chinese ports, more enquiries are being seen for
first-quarter shipments, and banks have indicated that the
credit squeeze that hampered buying last month could soon be
over.
Oil prices tumbled by more than $2 a barrel as the European
debt crisis threatened to hit France and Spain, and Italy's
borrowing costs remained at unsustainable levels.
In Europe, the FTSEEurofirst 300 index slid 1.3 percent to
957.85 points after falling to a more than one-month low
.
Indian coal stockpiles at ports remained high at 11 million
tonnes, and buyers sought prices $5-10 below current levels for
new purchases.
TRADES
A December loading South African cargo traded at $105.00 a
tonne FOB Richards Bay, down 25 cents.
PRICES
A December loading South African cargo was bid at $103.50,
down 50 cents.
A January South African cargo was bid at $105.50 and offered
at $107.00, also slightly lower.
A January delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $115.00,
unchanged.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)