* Jan S.African cargo trades at $104/T, bid on at $102

* Few buyers seen in Europe or Asia

* Coal tracks oil, euro, equities

LONDON, Dec 6 Physical prompt coal prices fell by a marginal 25-50 U.S. cents on Tuesday as oil prices stalled, with tension in Iran balanced against a broader market fall after Standard and Poor's warned of possible euro zone downgrades.

S&P said it might cut the ratings of countries including Germany and France if no convincing plan emerges this week to solve the debt crisis. European Union leaders will meet on Friday, and investors hope a solution will result from this summit.

"Coal is still tracking oil, the euro, equities, but everybody's squaring their books already, not a lot of appetite to do business right now," one European trader said.

"Somebody paid a high number for the January South African cargo today - $104.00 - when there had been trades at over $1.00 below API4 swaps, but real value is less than that," another trader said.

Calendar API2 and API4 swaps were expected to stabilise at current levels of $115 a tonne for API2 Cal 2012 and $111 for API4 2012 swaps, Societe Generale said in its daily technicals research note.

South African prompt prices are likely to come under the strongest downward pressure in December. because some sellers are still struggling to shift cargoes at the same time as buying has dried up in Europe and Asia.

TRADES

January and February loading South African cargoes traded at $104.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down 50 cents.

A February DES ARA cargo traded at $111.75 a tonne, down around 25 cents.

PRICES

A December South African parcel of 25,000 tonnes was offered at $104.00 a tonne with no bid.

A January loading South African cargo was bid at $102 and offered at $103.50, down $1.00 on the bid from Monday.

A February South African cargo was bid at $104.00, down 50 cents.

A January delivery DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $112.10 and a generic cargo was offered at $111.25, down 75 cents.

A February DES ARA cargo was bid at $112.00 down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)