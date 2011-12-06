* Jan S.African cargo trades at $104/T, bid on at $102
* Few buyers seen in Europe or Asia
* Coal tracks oil, euro, equities
LONDON, Dec 6 Physical prompt coal prices
fell by a marginal 25-50 U.S. cents on Tuesday as oil prices
stalled, with tension in Iran balanced against a broader market
fall after Standard and Poor's warned of possible euro zone
downgrades.
S&P said it might cut the ratings of countries including
Germany and France if no convincing plan emerges this week to
solve the debt crisis. European Union leaders will
meet on Friday, and investors hope a solution will result from
this summit.
"Coal is still tracking oil, the euro, equities, but
everybody's squaring their books already, not a lot of appetite
to do business right now," one European trader said.
"Somebody paid a high number for the January South African
cargo today - $104.00 - when there had been trades at over $1.00
below API4 swaps, but real value is less than that," another
trader said.
Calendar API2 and API4 swaps were expected to stabilise at
current levels of $115 a tonne for API2 Cal 2012 and $111 for
API4 2012 swaps, Societe Generale said in its daily technicals
research note.
South African prompt prices are likely to come under the
strongest downward pressure in December. because some sellers
are still struggling to shift cargoes at the same time as buying
has dried up in Europe and Asia.
TRADES
January and February loading South African cargoes traded at
$104.00 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down 50 cents.
A February DES ARA cargo traded at $111.75 a tonne, down
around 25 cents.
PRICES
A December South African parcel of 25,000 tonnes was offered
at $104.00 a tonne with no bid.
A January loading South African cargo was bid at $102 and
offered at $103.50, down $1.00 on the bid from Monday.
A February South African cargo was bid at $104.00, down 50
cents.
A January delivery DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $112.10
and a generic cargo was offered at $111.25, down 75 cents.
A February DES ARA cargo was bid at $112.00 down 50 cents.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)