LONDON Jan 23 Prompt European physical coal prices dipped by around 50 cents on Monday as the absence of Chinese players due to the New Year holiday began to be felt, traders and utilities said.

Minimal European demand and a hiatus in Chinese buying should be strong enough factors to pull DES ARA European prices below the support level of $100 a tonne during the next two weeks, from $105 currently, they said.

Oil's strength is expected to limit coal's potential to fall due to weak fundamentals but with key buyers out of the market, some further price falls were highly likely in the very near-term, traders said.

Firm oil prices, mostly due to supply concerns, have masked the effect of poor coal fundamentals. Oil retreated on Wednesday as optimism, spurred by talk the IMF may do more to help resolve the European debt crisis, proved shortlived, with a gloomy demand outlook pressuring prices.

The FOB benchmarks for South African and Australian coal have been more robust. South African prompt cargoes have been bid higher by players counting on a resumption soon of Chinese buying, while Newcastle prices tend to be resilient while annual contracts with end-users are being negotiated.

Coal API2 and API4 swaps saw the quietest trading day of the year so far, traders said.

"Swaps have done almost nothing, a lot of people are not around - by 0930 GMT only one trade had taken place," one European trader said.

"Today is the first day of the Chinese New Year and the buyers there are totally absent, won't be back for two weeks so that's taken some support away from prices," a utility source said.

"A few aggressive players are bidding up South African prompt cargoes in the hope that Asian buying will return after the New Year but European demand looks appalling," he added.

TRADES

A March South African cargo traded at $105.75.

PRICES

A February South African cargo was bid at $106.00, up 50 cents.

A March South African cargo was bid at $105.50 and offered at $107.00.

A March DES ARA cargo was offered at $105.25, down around 50 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $100.00 and offered at $105.75, also slightly weaker. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)