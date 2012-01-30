* March DES ARA trades at $105/T

* Technicals point to end of downtrend

* Japan utilities buy spot Newcastle parcels

LONDON, Jan 30 Freezing weather across much of Europe boosted gas, coal and power futures prices on Monday while technical indicators suggest that the downtrend of the past few months may be over, utilities and traders said.

Physical coal prices, which tend to mirror moves in swaps on a smaller scale, moved up by 20-50 cents a tonne, a rise of less than 0.5 percent.

This winter has been the warmest for 30 years and has left generators with higher stockpiles at import terminals and power plants than they had anticipated but if the latest cold snap lasts for a month, these stockpiles could reduce significantly, they said.

"It's all anticipation of what this cold weather could do to demand and prices across the markets, it's self-reinforcing," said Emmanuel Fages, analyst with Societe Generale in Paris.

"The cold snap, the euro's stronger, it all helps," he added.

Rises in European power, gas and coal futures since late last week have pushed all three through important technical resistance markers, with the steepest rise seen in gas. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS:

Coal, gas, power spreads chart: link.reuters.com/gus36s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

China's Lunar New Year holidays are over but as expected, importers have not immediately rushed back into the market to buy prompt cargoes on a large scale.

Sporadic buying and enquiries have continued, however, and Japanese utilities have also been spot buyers of prompt Newcastle parcels, a rare development during the seasonal negotiations on term prices and supply.

"Prices are holding steady without Chinese buying so what happens when they start again?" asked one European trader.

The energy markets are more entwined than ever and oil at over $100 a barrel will continue to provide structural support for coal at current prices as it did through 2011, utilities and traders said.

Oil prices eased in choppy trading, a day after Iran's parliament failed to vote to immediately cut off crude exports to the European Union but is expected to continue trading in a range.

TRADES

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $105.00 a tonne on globalCOAL, with exchange for physical terms, little changed from Friday.

PRICES

A March South African cargo was bid at $108.00 and offered at $109.50, unchanged.

A February DES ARA cargo was offered at $104.85, up 35 cents, while a March cargo was bid at $105 and offered at $105.75, also slightly higher, while a March cargo was offered at $105.75, up 20 cents.

An April DES cargo was bid at $105.00, up 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)