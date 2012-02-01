(Repeats story lost due to a transmission error)
* Two April ARA cargoes trade at $103/T
* Utilities seek cheap Colombian, Russian cargoes
LONDON, Jan 31 Freezing weather across
much of Europe boosted gas and power futures prices on Tuesday
but a rise in the number of prompt European coal cargoes offered
pulled physical coal prices down by $1.00-$2.00 a tonne,
utilities and traders said.
This move is likely to be temporary, they said, because
severe weather snaps such as the one which has gripped Europe
this week usually triggers higher coal consumption to generate
baseload power and boosts prices.
"There seems to be a realisation that there is a lot of coal
in ARA, and more offers of ARA coal but nothing that we'd call
cheap, not at the price we'd like to buy," one major European
utility source said.
Utilities were enquiring for competitively-priced Colombian
and Russian FOB cargoes at a discount to API2 but finding no
offers low enough.
Prices are unlikely to drop below $100.00 a tonne while
other energy markets remain robust, traders said, and when Asian
spot demand revives, a gradual rise in the second half of the
year is likely.
Generators were left with high stockpiles at European import
terminals and power plants in December after the warmest winter
for 30 years and will need more than one week's freezing
temperatures to make more than a dent in their stocks.
Rises in European power, gas and coal futures since late last
week have pushed all three through important technical
resistance markers, with the steepest rise seen in gas.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHICS:
Coal, gas, power spreads chart: link.reuters.com/gus36s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China's Lunar New Year holidays are over but as expected,
importers have not immediately rushed back into the market to
buy prompt cargoes on a large scale.
Sporadic buying and enquiries have continued, however, and
Japanese utilities have also been spot buyers of prompt
Newcastle parcels, a rare development during the seasonal
negotiations on term prices and supply.
TRADES
Two April delivery DES ARA cargoes traded at $103.00 a tonne
on globalCOAL, down $2.00 from Monday's bid level.
PRICES
A March South African cargo was bid at $107.00, down $1.00.
An April South African cargo was bid at $105.00 and offered
at $106.75, little changed.
A March DES ARA for multi-origin coal including U.S. coal,
was bid at $101.50 while a non-U.S. multi origin cargo was bid
at $104, down $1.00.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)