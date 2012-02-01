(Repeats story lost due to a transmission error)

LONDON, Jan 31 Freezing weather across much of Europe boosted gas and power futures prices on Tuesday but a rise in the number of prompt European coal cargoes offered pulled physical coal prices down by $1.00-$2.00 a tonne, utilities and traders said.

This move is likely to be temporary, they said, because severe weather snaps such as the one which has gripped Europe this week usually triggers higher coal consumption to generate baseload power and boosts prices.

"There seems to be a realisation that there is a lot of coal in ARA, and more offers of ARA coal but nothing that we'd call cheap, not at the price we'd like to buy," one major European utility source said.

Utilities were enquiring for competitively-priced Colombian and Russian FOB cargoes at a discount to API2 but finding no offers low enough.

Prices are unlikely to drop below $100.00 a tonne while other energy markets remain robust, traders said, and when Asian spot demand revives, a gradual rise in the second half of the year is likely.

Generators were left with high stockpiles at European import terminals and power plants in December after the warmest winter for 30 years and will need more than one week's freezing temperatures to make more than a dent in their stocks.

Rises in European power, gas and coal futures since late last week have pushed all three through important technical resistance markers, with the steepest rise seen in gas. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHICS:

Coal, gas, power spreads chart: link.reuters.com/gus36s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

China's Lunar New Year holidays are over but as expected, importers have not immediately rushed back into the market to buy prompt cargoes on a large scale.

Sporadic buying and enquiries have continued, however, and Japanese utilities have also been spot buyers of prompt Newcastle parcels, a rare development during the seasonal negotiations on term prices and supply.

TRADES

Two April delivery DES ARA cargoes traded at $103.00 a tonne on globalCOAL, down $2.00 from Monday's bid level.

PRICES

A March South African cargo was bid at $107.00, down $1.00.

An April South African cargo was bid at $105.00 and offered at $106.75, little changed.

A March DES ARA for multi-origin coal including U.S. coal, was bid at $101.50 while a non-U.S. multi origin cargo was bid at $104, down $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)