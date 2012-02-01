* Available offers too high, say traders
* But Europe's cold spell could lift market soon
LONDON Feb 1 A rise in offers for coal
deliveries clashed with a lack of bids on Wednesday, pulling
down European physical coal prices, traders said.
The increase in offers was likely a result of traders
offering coal deliveries in anticipation of rising demand during
the cold snap that has gripped large parts of Europe.
"The offers available are still at too high a price to be
taken, so many coal users are still burning stock before taking
on new orders," one coal trader said.
Generators were left with high stockpiles at European import
terminals and power plants in December after the warmest winter
for 30 years and will need more than one week's freezing
temperatures to make more than a dent in their stocks.
Prices for physical coal deliveries to Europe in winter and
early spring dropped between $1.5-2.5 per tonne, compared with
the previous day.
But traders said the downward move was likely to be
temporary because such severe weather conditions usually trigger
higher coal consumption to generate baseload power and boost
prices.
TRADES
An April delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $100.5 a tonne on
globalCOAL, down $2.5 from Tuesday.
PRICES
A Q3 2012 South African cargo was offered at $114.90 a
tonne.
A March DES ARA for coal was bid at $100.00 a tonne, down
$1.5 on the day
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein)