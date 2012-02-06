* Gas hits 6-year high on tight supply, cold

* Indonesia rains cause shipment delays

LONDON Feb 6 Coal prices made modest gains of around 75 cents per tonne on Monday as the arrival of more cargoes balanced against a freeze across much of Europe, which drove up gas and oil prices.

"Gas, power, oil, everything was up. Coal's followed, but the short-term physical outlook still looks weak," one major European trader said.

Several European utilities and utility/traders signed term contracts two years ago to import American coal, which have kept stockpiles swollen through a winter that has been unusually mild until the latest cold snap.

As more U.S. and Colombian cargoes arrive in Europe while spot buying remains weak, some downward pressure is expected on prices.

How far this will be offset by a resumption of large-scale Chinese imports, remains to be seen, suppliers said.

Chinese spot buying has yet to take off now that the Lunar New Year holidays are over, but demand elsewhere in Asia has been reasonably strong, traders and producers said.

Floods in Australia and heavy rains during the past month in Indonesia are already delaying shipments, but so far end-users have not been compelled to seek replacement tonnes.

"Our production is down by around one-third this past month due to the rains, and I believe everybody is in a similar situation, we've had to reschedule some shipments," one Indonesian exporter said.

PRICES

A February delivery DES ARA parcel of multi-origin, including American coal, was bid at $96.75 and offered at $98.00, up 75 cents.

A March DES ARA for coal was bid at $96.50 and offered at $100.50, down 50 cents.

A March South African cargo was bid at $105.00, down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)