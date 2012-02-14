* March S.African trades at $104.75

* April DES Colombian bid at $90

LONDON Feb 14 Heavy selling of prompt DES ARA cargoes continued on Tuesday by utilities and traders but there were more buyers in evidence than at the start of the week and prices were barely changed.

A rise in temperatures after a spell of freezing weather has trimmed gas and power demand and prices but had little effect on coal, principally because coal prices showed a minimal reaction to the freeze.

The current oversupply as cargoes bought previously or under term contracts arrive in Europe will last only as long as China remains out of the spot market, utilities, traders and producers said. In the interim, prices will come under further pressure.

An April delivery Colombian DES ARA cargo was bid at $90.00, $8.00 below the offer level, and while this seemed an unrealistically low price to some players, others said they expected to see $90 or lower before the market rebalances.

"This market is looking shaky, Europe especially," one major producer said.

"Europe is dead, the Baltic market is totally dead," a Russian exporter said.

TRADES

A February delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $96.00 a tonne, barely changed.

A March delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $97.00, little changed from Monday.

A March loading South African cargo traded at $104.75, down 25 cents. An April loading South African cargo traded at $103.20, unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)