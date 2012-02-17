* Some Indian buying interest seen

* No fresh trades reported

LONDON Feb 17 Prompt European physical coal prices ticked higher again by 50 cents to $1.50 on Friday as less coal was offered.

No fresh trades were reported and activity was quiet, utilities and traders said.

DES ARA prices dipped on Wednesday to their lowest level for over a year alongside coal swaps, but the move down was overdone and a correction upwards was expected, they said.

Some Indian interest in prompt South African cargoes was seen and this helped lift March Richards Bay prices to $107 from $105 at the start of the week.

"Asia is still very quiet, that's the problem," one European trader said.

PRICES

A March South African cargo was bid at $107.50 with an offer of $110.00, up $1.50 on the bid.

An April South African cargo was bid at $105.00 and offered earlier at $105.50, up over $1.50 on the bid.

A March DES ARA Russian cargo was bid at $98.00, up 25 cents.

An April multi origin cargo was offered at $102.00, also slightly higher. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)