* More index trades, less fixed price expected

* Coal may disconnect again from oil

LONDON Feb 23 Prompt physical coal prices were little changed on Thursday on muted trading activity, and bid-offer spreads for fixed price cargoes widened by around $1, too far apart for trades to seem likely, utilities and traders said.

"The market's moved sideways, if anything, just looking at the wider spreads," one trader said.

Brent crude futures held on to gains, but U.S. crude dropped slightly after a government report showed a higher-than-expected rise in stocks.

Oil at over $100 a barrel is providing structural support to coal prices, traders and analysts said, although there are spells when coal disconnects from oil and moves more on fundamentals.

With China - far and away the biggest spot market price driver - still out of the market and unlikely to return for another several weeks, fundamentals are seen likely to erode current prices by a few dollars at least.

Chinese imports surged in the fourth-quarter, but lower domestic prices have left large stockpiles of imported coal at ports and plants, which need to be reduced before buying resumes.

"Trade tends to dry up towards the end of the month for fixed-price business, but you'll probably see some index deals in the next week," a European utility said.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was bid at $105.75 and offered at $107.45, compared with bids and offers of $106 on Wednesday.

A May South African cargo was bid at $101.25 and offered at $102.50.

An April DES cargo was bid at $98.50 and offered at $100.50. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)