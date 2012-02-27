* Apr S.African trades at $105.75/T, down 25 c
* U.S. coal sold to Turkey
LONDON, Feb 27 Prompt physical coal prices
fell a marginal 50 U.S. cents a tonne on Monday in line with
weaker oil.
Expectations of improved economic growth and consequent
demand for power are reflected in the stronger forward prices,
traders said.
Brent crude prices pulled back on Monday after a recent jump
as concerns about the effect of higher oil prices on global
growth and a stronger dollar helped counter ongoing fears about
tensions with Iran.
The continued physical oversupply in Europe also continues
to pressure prices, utilities and traders said.
"There is still U.S. coal everywhere. The flow hasn't
stopped despite the fall to under $100," one trader said.
U.S. coal is being sold into the few tenders and enquiries
in the Mediterranean and Turkey as well as northern Europe,
traders said.
Until China resumes substantial spot buying, which may not
be for another month or two, the imbalance will remain and
pressure will be kept up on Atlantic prices.
TRADES
An April South African cargo traded at $105.25, down 75
cents.
A March DES ARA Russian panamax traded at $98.85, little
changed.
PRICES
An April South African cargo was bid at $105.25 and offered
at $107.00, little changed.
A March DES ARA cargo was bid at $95 and offered at $99,
down around 50 cents.
An April DES cargo was bid at $98.50 and offered at $100,
down around 75 cents.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)