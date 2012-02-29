* March S.African trades at $96/T

* May DES ARA trades at $98/T

LONDON Feb 29 Prompt physical coal prices fell for the second day running by $1.00 a tonne, pressured by oversupply and weak gas prices.

The same factors have been pushing prices lower, gradually, for the past three months, utilities and traders said.

The flow of U.S. coal into Europe, the impact of the warmest European winter for 30 years, weak gas prices and key Asian buyers such as China largely staying out of the spot market, have combined to tip the market into oversupply, they said.

"A March DES ARA cargo traded at $96 and a May at $98, both down by $1.00, the front months are looking weak," one utility source said.

"Oversupply in ARA is bleeding through to prompt prices but Richards Bay is surprisingly steady given that South African doesn't price in competitively anywhere," one trader said.

U.S. coal with a high-sulphur content of over 3 percent is currently being offered at a $20 a tonne discount to API2, equating to around $79 a tonne DES ARA, traders said.

If more European end-users could use or blend this coal they would, but their stockpiles are close to full. Instead, Indian traders are looking to bring in this coal as an alternative to South African for the cement sector.

"The dark spreads (profit made by coal-fired power generation) are healthy but nobody is showing signs of wanting to burn - or buy - more coal in Europe," another trader said.

Until China resumes substantial spot buying, which may not be for another month or two, or there is an unexpected supply disrupion, the imbalance will remain and pressure will be kept up on Atlantic prices.

TRADES

A March DES ARA cargo traded at $96.00 a tonne, down $1.00.

A May DES ARA cargo traded at $98.00 a tonne, also down around $1.00.

A March South African cargo traded at $104.90, down 10 cents.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was bid at $104.00, unchanged.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $94 and offered at $99.75, a wider spread than Tuesday. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)