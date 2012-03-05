* Coal prices to recover in H2 - Reuters poll

* High inventories depress prices

LONDON, March 5 Prompt physical coal prices were steady on Monday despite a rise in oil prices.

Spot coal demand in Europe has been tepid for the past several months and is unlikely to start reviving, even slowly, until the second half of the year, analysts said.

"Short-term the potential for coal prices to recover is limited, there are high inventories everywhere," said Emmanuel Fages, Paris-based analyst with Societe Generale.

The market's direction also depends heavily on China's spot buying, which is a key market indicator, he said.

So far this year, China has bought very few fresh cargoes but has continued to ship those bought last year.

Oil prices will continue to give some structural support to coal, traders and analysts said, but on a day to day basis the illiquid coal market does not always move with oil.

On Monday oil rose in tug-of-war trading, as supply risks and tensions over Iran supported prices but China's lowering of it economic growth target and weak U.S. factory orders were bearish factors.

Prices of the main coal benchmarks - FOB Richards Bay, FOB Newcastle and DES ARA - are expected to weaken in the first half of this year and then recover in the second half to finish slightly higher than current spot levels, according to a Reuters poll of 25 analysts.

The median forecast for Richards Bay prices in 2012 was $111.00 a tonne, for Newcastle $120.00 a tonne and for DES ARA $115.00 a tonne.

TRADES

Two April South African cargoes traded at $103.80 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, in the middle of the bid-offer range seen on Friday.

PRICES

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.00 and offered at $97.00, largely unchanged.

A May DES cargo was bid at $96.25 and offered at $98.00 also unchanged.

A May South African cargo was bid at $103 and offered at $104.25. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)