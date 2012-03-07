* EDP to award tender for U.S., Colombian cargoes

* Lack of space may limit ARA stockpiling

LONDON, March 7 Prompt physical coal prices rose slightly by 20-75 U.S. cents a tonne on Wednesday with stronger oil and the euro's gains but activity was muted and no fresh physical trades were reported.

Portugal's EDP is tendering for several cargoes of U.S. or Colombian coal for 2012 delivery and is expected to award by early next week but otherwise end-user buying has been quiet and below the radar, suppliers said.

Utility traders continue to quietly shed unwanted cargoes still arriving into Europe and there is limited buying of prompt material to store until Q4 to take advantage of the current contango.

There might be more stockpile space available at terminals in ARA during the spring months for leasing by traders and banks which are not usual terminal customers but this would depend on what the utilities themselves need.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was bid at $103.50 and offered at $104.50, around 20 cents higher on the bid.

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.25, also up around 20 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.75 and offered at $98.50, up 75 cents.

A May DES cargo was bid at $96.75 and offered at $98.50, up 50 cents on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)