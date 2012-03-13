* May S. African cargo trades at $103/T FOB

* Newcastle prompt prices dip to $104.25/T

LONDON, March 13 Prompt physical coal prices dropped slightly on Tuesday in line with weaker gas, with few fresh trades seen.

The fundamentals for coal in the Atlantic look weak, traders and utilities said, but the market is being driven more by moves in gas and oil prices than the lack of physical demand, which has trimmed 15 percent from coal prices since October.

"Coal this week has been looking at anything but its own weak fundamentals, sometimes following oil and gas or the warmer weather," one utility source said.

The flow of U.S. and Colombian coal into Europe has continued unabated, and consumers and suppliers are busily re-selling cargoes wherever they can - into the Mediterranean, into Asia.

Pacific FOB prices have fallen sharply by over $15 during the past three weeks to just over $100 a tonne FOB Newcastle.

Australian producers immersed in the annual Japanese term contract talks are likely to achieve prices close to $120, despite the recent fall in spot values, because Japan needs a baseload of standard, high-grade coal for power generation, utility sources said.

"Japan doesn't buy cheap, sub-specification coal," one source said.

TRADES

A May loading South African cargo traded at $103.00 a tonne, down 25 cents.

Two April Newcastle cargoes traded at $104.25, down 75 cents from the previous trade on Monday.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $102.50, down 75 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.00 and offered at $96.25, down nearly $2 on the offer.

A May DES cargo was bid at $95 and offered at $98, down nearly $2 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)