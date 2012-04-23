* July index trades equate to around $93/T

* ARA stockpiles higher than year-ago levels

LONDON, April 23 European prompt physical coal prices were little changed on Monday but two Q3 DES ARA trades took place at over $3.00 a tonne below the API2 index, a level which some players took as a bearish signal.

July DES ARA cargoes were valued at around $96.50 a tonne on Monday at the time the index-linked trades went through, valuing them at around $93.00, traders said.

"This doesn't bode well for Q3 prices if anybody's willing to sell at that kind of a discount now," one trader said.

Stockpiles in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp are significantly higher than year-ago levels, which will help cap any price rises during the next several months.

EMO, EBS and OBA stockpiles were over 5.6 million tonnes at the end of last week, with a further 2-3 million in smaller terminals.

Most of this coal was pre-bought by utilities and traders who believe the market contango justifies carrying stocks until the winter, when consumption and prices are expected to be stronger but the size of inventories has got to be a disincentive to buy fresh cargoes, they said.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC: Coal stockpiles at ARA's EMO, EBS and EMO terminals: link.reuters.com/zuq77s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

There were no fixed-price trades reported.

The longer the market stays in a fairly tight price range and the longer it takes for anticipated Chinese high-volume buying to emerge, the less liquidity there is in the market and less appetite to trade it, traders said.

"For every buyer, there are about four sellers but even with bid/offer spreads 50 cents apart, very little is trading," another trader said.

South African prices were also little changed but bids moved down by around 50 cents with no trades reported.

TRADES

Two July DES ARA index-linked trades went through on globalCOAL at $3.10 a tonne below the API2 index.

PRICES

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.25 and offered at $96.75, little changed.

A June South African cargo was bid at $99.50 and offered at $100.00, down 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)