* EDP buys Colombian, U.S. coal for 2013, 2014

* Indian spot buying starts to revive

LONDON, April 24 European prompt physical coal prices softened again on Tuesday but few trades were reported.

In the European market, Colombian and U.S. coal continues to dominate supply and keep a lid on price rises.

Portuguese utility Energias de Portugal (EDP) has bought 2.4 million tonnes of mostly Colombian but some U.S. thermal coal for 2013 and 2014 delivery at just over $3.00 a tonne below API2, half from a Colombian producer and half from a trader.

Portugal's Carbopego is also expected to award a tender for two coal cargoes by the end of this week and also to buy Colombian coal, which with U.S. fuel is the most competitively priced into Europe.

There has been a revival of Indian spot importing during the past week and this could support Richards Bay prices, if it continues, they added.

Several cement makers have bought spot cargoes during the past several days, some as an alternative to petcoke, which is in tight supply.

GRAPHIC: Coal stockpiles at ARA's EMO, EBS and EMO terminals: link.reuters.com/zuq77s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TRADES

A May loading South African capesize cargo traded at $99.70 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down around 30 cents from the previous day. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)