* June ARA trades at 2-yr low of $85
* June S.African trades at fresh low of $96.70
* Utility burn seen strong in some European countries
LONDON, May 8 European and South African coal
prices dipped by around $1.00 to fresh lows on Tuesday, a move
which drew out buying by traders rather than end-users.
European DES ARA prices hit two-year lows last week and have
slipped a little further, pressured by oversupply.
A June DES ARA delivered Europe cargo traded early on
Tuesday at $85.00, the lowest level for two years, down around
$1.00 from Friday, and was offered subsequently at $85.75.
A June loading South African cargo traded at $96.70, the
lowest price since October 2010 and a slight fall from Friday's
close.
Many players in the coal market have seen $90, $85 and $80
as psychologically-important levels because the market consensus
at the start of the year was that prices would not drop below
$100 a tonne.
Prices may have a few dollars more to fall but should start
to correct and settle at around the $90-$100 mark, utilities and
traders said.
"There is clearly now upside room for coal demand in Europe
but if dark spreads (profit for generating using coal) weren't
so in the money against sparks (profit for generating from gas)
we could have seen an even worse picture for coal than the one
we're currently experiencing," said Marcus Garvey, analyst with
Credit Suisse.
Some power plants in Germany, the UK, Spain, Portugal and
Italy, are running at high capacity because cheap carbon,
expensive gas and relatively cheap coal makes coal-fired
generation an obvious choice, bolstered by renewables in the
summer.
But most of these utilities are carrying high inventories
and are unlikely to return to the spot market this year, or for
minimal quantities if they do.
"I would say the main reason we are burning more coal is
that coal prices have fallen much faster than power prices,
which says something about coal oversupply rather than a slump
in demand," one major European trader said.
Some Indian importers are also poised to buy spot South
African cargoes now that prices have started to weaken.
"South African is still the preferred coal for most cement
plants and if it is cheap enough then they will take that
instead of trying new origins," one importer said.
TRADES
Two June South African cargoes traded at $97.00 a tonne FOB
Richards Bay and a third at $96.70, down over $1.00 from Friday.
A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $85.00, down
slightly from the last traded price.
PRICES
A June ARA cargo was offered at $85.75, down around 75 cents
from Friday.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.50 and offered at $88.00,
down $3.00 on the offer.
A June loading South African cargo was bid at $96.10, down
$1.40 from Friday's levels.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)