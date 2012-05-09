* June ARA trades at $85.50/T

* Prompt S.African prices move up nearly $1/T

* Glencore sees cuts in U.S. thermal coal output

LONDON, May 9 European prompt physical coal prices were little changed on Wednesday, having touched fresh two-year lows the previous day, traders and utilities said.

A June delivery DES ARA cargo of U.S. coal traded at $85.50 a tonne early on Wednesday, up 50 cents from the last traded level, but bids fell to $84.00-$84.50.

A June cargo traded on Tuesday at the two-year low of $85.

U.S. coal is still being offered, but not so abundantly or visibly as in recent weeks, they said.

Cheap carbon, expensive gas and the fall in power prices outpacing coal's drift lower have boosted coal consumption in key European countries while the coal price contango (premium of forward prices over nearby) has encouraged traders and utilities to buy prompt cargoes and sell forward.

But none of this has been enough to prop up sagging European prices, which have been at a widening discount to FOB South African levels for weeks.

Until Asia starts to absorb the surplus and rebalance the market, price-supportive factors this year are few and weak.

From 2013, however, more output cuts by higher-cost U.S. producers could trim exports from this year's record level, unless the producers start to accept the prices indicated by the forward curve, according to traders and end-users with large positions in U.S. coal.

"Global thermal coal markets experienced increased pressure and disruption from the boom in shale gas production in the U.S.," commodities giant Glencore said in its Q1 production report issued on Wednesday.

While Glencore avoided any price forecasts, the company said it expects to see material reductions in U.S. thermal coal production if U.S. domestic gas prices remain at current low levels.

South African prices ticked slightly higher on Wednesday but further falls are expected because Chinese and Indian buyers are holding out for lower numbers.

"It makes no sense for Richards Bay prices to be so high compared with European," one Indian trade importer said.

TRADES

A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $85.50, up 50 cents from the last traded price.

PRICES June ARA cargoes were bid at $84.00-$84.50 a tonne and offered at $86.00, down nearly $1.00 on the bid. A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.00 and offered at $91.00, down 50 cents on the bid. A June loading South African cargo was bid at $97.40 and offered at $100.00, up just over $1.00 on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)