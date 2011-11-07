* Markets wait for China buying to resume
* S.Africa Oct exports were over 7 million tonnes
LONDON Nov 7 Prompt physical coal prices rose
by around $1 per tonne on Monday, in line with a rebound in oil
prices on hopes that Europe can contain its debt crisis and on
concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.
No fresh prompt trades were reported as the market waited
for prices to stabilise and for end-user buying to improve.
"Oil was much stronger today -- enough of a rise to pull
coal up with it, but that was the only change from Friday," one
European coal trader said.
Hopes for Europe came as Greek political leaders were set to
pick a new government, while Russia warned ahead of a U.N.
report, which is expected to show Iran's nuclear programme is
geared to producing weapons, that a military strike on Iran
would be a grave mistake.
Trading activity in coal has been muted for the past two
weeks, however, largely due to China's stepping out of the spot
market.
Traders, producers and trading utilities have depended
largely on Chinese buying to absorb spot cargoes unwanted
anywhere else, so China's withdrawal due to credit issues has
almost put the brakes on coal trading.
For the past three weeks, privately owned Chinese importers
have struggled to open letters of credit, have continued to take
scheduled shipments but have held back from making new
purchases, suppliers said.
The credit squeeze is the result of the government's recent
tightening of monetary policy.
With Chinese and Indian buyers out of the market, a surplus
of prompt coal supply is starting to be felt in lower prices.
October shipments from South Africa's Richards Bay were over
7 million tonnes, traders said, around 2 million more than
usual, because rail operator Transnet had moved far more coal
than exporters had expected to the port.
Producers have had to scramble to sell spot cargoes via
brokers and on screen in a way they have not had to for years to
shift the surplus.
This is likely to continue into November and December,
putting even more pressure on prices.
PRICES
A December loading South African cargo was bid at $105.00
and offered at $108.00, unchanged.
A January cargo was bid at $110 and offered at $112.25, up
nearly $2.00.
A December DES ARA capesize cargo was bid at $119 and
offered at $120, up $1.00.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)