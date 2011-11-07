* Markets wait for China buying to resume

* S.Africa Oct exports were over 7 million tonnes

LONDON Nov 7 Prompt physical coal prices rose by around $1 per tonne on Monday, in line with a rebound in oil prices on hopes that Europe can contain its debt crisis and on concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

No fresh prompt trades were reported as the market waited for prices to stabilise and for end-user buying to improve.

"Oil was much stronger today -- enough of a rise to pull coal up with it, but that was the only change from Friday," one European coal trader said.

Hopes for Europe came as Greek political leaders were set to pick a new government, while Russia warned ahead of a U.N. report, which is expected to show Iran's nuclear programme is geared to producing weapons, that a military strike on Iran would be a grave mistake.

Trading activity in coal has been muted for the past two weeks, however, largely due to China's stepping out of the spot market.

Traders, producers and trading utilities have depended largely on Chinese buying to absorb spot cargoes unwanted anywhere else, so China's withdrawal due to credit issues has almost put the brakes on coal trading.

For the past three weeks, privately owned Chinese importers have struggled to open letters of credit, have continued to take scheduled shipments but have held back from making new purchases, suppliers said.

The credit squeeze is the result of the government's recent tightening of monetary policy.

With Chinese and Indian buyers out of the market, a surplus of prompt coal supply is starting to be felt in lower prices.

October shipments from South Africa's Richards Bay were over 7 million tonnes, traders said, around 2 million more than usual, because rail operator Transnet had moved far more coal than exporters had expected to the port.

Producers have had to scramble to sell spot cargoes via brokers and on screen in a way they have not had to for years to shift the surplus.

This is likely to continue into November and December, putting even more pressure on prices.

PRICES

A December loading South African cargo was bid at $105.00 and offered at $108.00, unchanged.

A January cargo was bid at $110 and offered at $112.25, up nearly $2.00.

A December DES ARA capesize cargo was bid at $119 and offered at $120, up $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)