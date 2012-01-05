* Feb S.African cargo trades at $106.25

* Colombian rains delay exports by 2 wks

LONDON Jan 5 South African physical prompt coal bids rose by around $1.00 a tonne percent on Thursday as buyers began to emerge after the end-year holiday hiatus.

Delays of two weeks to Colombian coal shipments by Drummond and Prodeco, two of the the country's biggest exporters, were a minor price-supporting factor which could turn into a more significant influence if the rains persist, traders and utilities said.

Drummond and Prodeco's mines in the north of the country where rainfall has been heaviest are neighbouring but Colombia's biggest exporter, Cerrejon, is seeing delays of only 2-3 days on average and met its 2011 export target of 32 million tonnes.

"Drummond is seeing the worst delays of around two weeks, Prodeco almost as bad but even though Prodeco's coal is high-grade and some is specialist pulverised coal for steelmaking, it is important and it does matter to the market," one European utility source said.

In the European DES ARA market, a few more players were seeking February and March delivery cargoes but there was more interest in January loading South African cargoes.

Some Indian buyers enquired about Q1 cargoes FOB Richards Bay, partly concerned by indications from Indonesia that an export take on low energy content coal will be imposed this year, ahead of a proposed ban on low energy coal exports in 2014 .

But traders also bid for and bought January Richards Bay cargoes, some to cover short positions, others because the very prompt market looked strong, although this could fizzle out quickly.

"There are some shorts in the market looking for Colombian cargoes, very prompt Richards Bay, mostly traders rather than consumers," a European trader said.

TRADES

A February loading South African cargo traded at $106.25 early on Thursday, up 25 cents from the previous day.

A March South African cargo traded at $106.00, also slightly higher.

PRICES

A January loading South African cargo was bid at $109.00 and offered at $112.50, up $1.00 on the bid.

A February cargo was bid at $106.50 and offered at $107.25 for a panamax vessel, up nearly $2.00 on the bid.

A February DES ARA cargo offered at $111.00, up 50 cents. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)