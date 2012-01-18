* Market seeks stronger China buying push

* Physical market support seen for now

LONDON Jan 18 Prompt physical coal prices rose by up to 75 cents a tonne on Wednesday, helped by light buying interest, with South African cargoes seen supported for now.

Chinese importers have been out of the market for the past few weeks and are not expected to return until after the New Year holidays, but a few have been quietly re-selling cargoes since last week.

"We've seen some interest on both the physical and paper side, which has kept things firm and it's up between 50 and 75 cents today," one trader said, referring to swaps trading.

Coal prices have been supported to a large degree by firmer oil prices, which have prevented what could have been a much steeper slide in coal values since December.

Oil's resilience, mostly due to supply concerns, has masked the effect of poor coal fundamentals. Oil retreated on Wednesday as optimism, spurred by talk the IMF may do more to help resolve the European debt crisis, proved shortlived, with a gloomy demand outlook pressuring prices.

TRADES

A March DES ARA cargo traded at $103.85 and was quoted on Tuesday at $102.50.

PRICES on Wednesday

A February March DES ARA cargo was bid at $101.50 and offered at $102.00.

A March DES ARA cargo was bid at $103.00 and offered at $103.25.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $103.75 and offered at $105.50.

A February loading South African cargo was bid at $105.00 with no offer.

A March loading South African cargo was bid at $104.00 and offered at $104.50.

An April loading South African cargo was bid at $103.00 and offered at $104.00. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker)