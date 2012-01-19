* Market awaits stronger China buying push

* Physical market support seen for now

LONDON Jan 19 Prompt physical coal prices rose slightly on Thursday, helped by increased bids for spring cargoes.

"We have seen some bids for physical deliveries in March, and I think there are coal users out there that want to cover themselves for spring time ahead of the Chinese returning to the market en masse," one London-base coal trader said.

Chinese importers have been out of the market for the past few weeks and are not expected to return until after the Chinese New Year holidays on 23 January.

Traders said that the physical market may also have received some support from financial coal swaps trading, where the API2 2013 contract rose back above $113 a tonne on Thursday, up from just above $111 earlier in the weak.

TRADES

An April Newcastle cargo was traded at $114.50 a tonne.

PRICES

A February loading South African cargo was bid at $105.00 with no offer.

A March loading South African cargo was bid at $104.50, up half a dollar since Wednesday.

An April loading South African cargo was bid at $103.35, up 35 cents.

A Q2 South African cargo was bid at $100. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)