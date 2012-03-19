* Korea East West Power buys 400,000 t Aussie, U.S. coal

* China coal prices to fall in 2012 - power exec

LONDON, March 19 Prices of prompt physical coal were largely unchanged on Monday as it struggled to find direction from its own fundamentals or from other markets, traders and utilities said.

"It's been illiquid, no demand for the front months but no real appetite to sell it either, and no direction from oil, currency or power today," one utility source said.

Asia - particularly, China and India - are absorbing some of the high-sulphur U.S. coal being sold at heavy discounts but sellers are still awaiting a resumption of Chinese buying of standard grade coal to bring more balance to the market.

South Korea's East West Power has bought 400,000 tonnes of Australian and U.S. coal for delivery in June-August , having just awarded a tender for six capesize cargoes of Colombian coal.

But China could remain out of the spot market for another couple of months or more, if forecasts of weaker domestic prices prove true.

China's domestic prices could fall further this year as the country's economic growth slows, a top Chinese power company executive said on Monday.

Wang Yu Jun, Chief Executive Officer of state-run China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd <0836.HK] said spot prices have fallen sharply and the trend will continue.

"China's demand super-cycle for commodities is over," the Credit Suisse China Economics Team said in a research note.

China will have a soft economic landing and commodities (will) feel most of the pain, the note said.

However, Credit Suisse believes that a slowing of the intensity of commodity growth will probably be gradual so global commodity prices are likely to stay well above the levels seen in the 1980s and 1990s.

PRICES

A May South African cargo was bid at $103.25 and offered at $104.25, up around 75 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.25 and offered at $96.00, up $1.00 on the offer.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $93.25, down over $1.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)