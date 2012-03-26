LONDON, March 26 Prices for prompt physical coal deliveries remained little changed on Monday, but were expected to come under downward pressure from ample supply and reduced European demand at the end of the winter heating season.

"The increasing pressure from growing inventory levels suggests that at some point, (South African) Richards Bay benchmarks will have to start shedding some value ... (and) with the effects from the (Australian) flood easing now, Newcastle FOB is likely to price itself lower and this could further put pressure on those Richards Bay prices," Barclays Capital said in a research note.

In swaps trading, the API2 2013 futures contract continued its recent downward trend, trading around $113.20 a tonne on Monday.

The contract has been falling since late August 2011, when it was trading above $133.

PRICES

A May DES ARA cargo traded at $96.76 per tonne, according to GLOBALcoal data, and a June contract saw a bid-offer range of $96.75-$98.

A May South African cargo saw a bid-offer range of $102.60-$103.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)