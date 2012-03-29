LONDON, March 29 Coal trading in Europe was thin on Thursday, with reports of only one trade, as the market held back to observe the events around a gas leak in the North Sea and while mild weather and substantial stocks kept demand low.

One South African cargo for delivery in June was bought at $108 a tonne, according to GLOBALcoal data on Reuters, a level that was up slightly from recent trades.

With the possibility of an explosion on a large North Sea gas platform, traders said nobody wanted to be caught on the wrong side of an energy market that could panic in the case of a major explosion.

"An event like that would impact the entire European energy sector, including coal prices," one trader said.

Demand for physical coal deliveries, meanwhile, remained low as a result of mild weather and healthy stockpiles across large parts of Europe.

In the UK, fourth-quarter 2011 coal imports increased by almost 25 percent compared with the same period of 2010, while production for the period fell by almost 14 percent, according to data from the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein)