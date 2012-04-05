LONDON, April 5 European physical coal prices
fell along with other energy markets on Thursday as demand was
sapped from the markets ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.
Benchmark Brent crude oil fell below $123 a barrel, and
benchmark UK gas prices dropped to a four-week low of 72.25
pence per therm
Additionally, the coal market remains oversupplied as
exports from key suppliers along the Atlantic basin have been
rising while European demand is low and stocks are healthy.
Traders said that there was virtually no interest in the
physical coal market ahead of the Easter weekend.
PRICES
No trades were heard, but May South African cargoes saw a
bid/offer range of $102.50 and $102.8 a tonne, according to
GLOBALcoal data, putting the mid-range around 35 cents below
yesterday's trades.
A June DES ARA cargo was offered at $102.25 a tonne, July
was bid at $98.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)