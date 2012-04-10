* China takes Colombian prompt cargoes

* Niche markets are now overcrowded

LONDON, April 10 European physical coal prices were little changed on Tuesday as the market remained subdued after the Easter holiday weekend and no fresh trades were reported.

The market is unlikely to rebalance and be able to absorb the current oversupply until the autumn when demand is expected to increase, traders said.

"The market's barely moved in the past few weeks, it's very tough to make money in these conditions and even the niche markets like Turkey are suddenly overcrowded with new suppliers," one trader said.

Turkey is likely to import around 20 million tonnes of coal this year and is the only growth hot spot in the Atlantic but Russian suppliers who had the Turkish market to themselves are finding their prices undercut by a host of traders and utilities offering other coal origins.

China and India have continued to take substantial quantities of South African coal - China took 1.3 million tonnes in March and India took 1.9 million and China has started to buy competitively-priced Colombian imports.

Three cargoes of prompt Colombian coal have been fixed into China during the past week, suppliers said.

PRICES

An April South African cargo was offered at $103.00 a tonne, unchanged.

A May South African cargo was offered at $102.50, also unchanged.

An April DES ARA cargo was bid at $92.00 and offered at $98.50. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)