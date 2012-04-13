* May S. African cargo trades at $102.30

* Coal may have seen worst of price fall-analyst

* Newcastle prompt prices pick up

LONDON, April 13 European physical coal prices were slightly weaker on Friday in line with a drop in oil prices, but Newcastle values strengthened.

Inventories remained high at import terminals in ARA and at power plants, with limited buying interest seen from traders and banks.

Coal has remained largely range-bound for weeks, often moving by as little as 25 cents a day while tracking oil, but may have be starting to recover, analysts said.

In its latest commodities report, Credit Suisse said it would be hard for thermal coal prices to fall much further.

"Particularly for API2, which has now traded a $3 range for nine weeks -in fact, we think prices have turned the corner with their recent uptick and will move higher, albeit at a gradual pace," Credit Suisse said.

Whether prices will start a gradual recovery now or later in the summer depends entirely on how much China buys, traders and producers said.

A substantial amount of business is expected to be transacted next week in Beijing at a major coal industry conference, including sales by new suppliers in the United States, keen to develop their Asian business because Europe is glutted.

China has been back in the spot market this week, bidding at $114-$115 a tonne CIF for long-haul, standard coal, but so far this month few fresh sales have been done.

Newcastle spot prices were bid strongly higher earlier on Friday, with a June cargo bid at $106.00 and a July cargo offered at $107.50, widening the spread between South African and Australian FOB prices.

Stronger prompt Newcastle prices could be an indicator of renewed Chinese buying interest, traders said.

TRADES

A May South African cargo traded at $102.30 a tonne, down around 20 cents.

PRICES

A June South African cargo was bid at $102.00 and offered at $102.35, down around 35 cents.

An April DES ARA cargo was offered at $99.00 with no bid, unchanged.

A May DES ARA cargo was bid at $95.50 and offered at $96.25, down 50 cents on the bid. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)