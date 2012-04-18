* June ARA trades at $95.75/T

* Few trades done at Beijing coal conference

LONDON, April 18 European physical coal prices slipped by around $1.00 for the fourth successive day on Wednesday, pressured by oversupply and despite the strengh of gas in Europe, utilities and traders said.

May and June API4 swaps - which settle against South African physical prices - traded at $100 earlier on Wednesday, a fall of which pulled physical bids down to the same level although no fresh trades were reported.

The DES ARA market showed a sharper fall - June DES ARA traded at $95.75, down $1.50 from the previous day's last trade.

Looking purely at the margins to be made in generating power from different fuels, coal is more economic in Europe currently than gas but while the coal burn remains fairly healthy, utilities say they are unlikely to need to buy more than minimal tonnages for Q4.

Utilities and traders are still sitting on large inventories in ARA and at power plants with more coal due to flow in under term contract which should cover their winter needs.

"Utilities are all full already for this year, the problem is having too much coal," one utility source said.

Coal can be stored for several months to a year or more if it is properly compacted and the stockpiles are managed but the cost of carrying inventory plus the cost of maintaining it and moving it off stockpile, when added together, is less than the slim contango between Q2 and Q4, they said.

Traders unable to consume their long position in their own power plants are increasingly looking to China to resume large-scale imports and absorb the surplus before prices fall further, but China is enquiring more than it is buying fresh cargoes this week.

Chinese steam coal buyers at this week's Beijing industry conference were sitting on the fence for Q2 cargoes while traders feared spot prices could fall further.

Few deals were heard done at the Coaltrans Beijing event, although this is traditionally a gathering at which a lot of spot business is done.

TRADES A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $95.75, down $1.25 from Tuesday.

A July delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $96.65, also down around $1.00.

PRICES A June South African cargo was bid at $99.00 and offered at $100.15, down $1.50 on the bid.

A May South African cargo had firm bids at $100.00 after the earlier swaps trades at that level. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)