By John McGarrity
| LONDON, June 12
LONDON, June 12 Coal prices have much further to
fall as demand growth slows sharply in Asia and Europe, although
hedging, lower freight costs and weaker domestic currencies will
mean most major exporters will be slow to slash output, analysts
say
The main benchmark for coal futures, API2 for 2014 delivery
, hit a 3-year low of $87.40 on Tuesday as traders
reacted to weak demand for prompt physical coal, slack
summertime demand, plentiful supply and an 8-year trough in
German power prices.
But forward prices in the main coal benchmarks might have to
fall much lower before most producers in high-cost countries
such as Australia respond with swingeing supply cuts, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in a report on Wednesday.
"The combination of falling foreign exchange rates, tepid
demand for coal in the Pacific Basin and a rising surplus of met
(metallurgical) coal all suggest that longer-dated thermal coal
prices have further to fall. Newcastle coal might lead the next
leg lower to push Aussie producers into action," the bank said.
Australia, the world's second-largest exporter and viewed as
a key swing producer, had been strongly tipped by the coal
market to make big supply cuts in response to forecasts of
slower demand from China and India.
Some of the country's largest producers such as Rio Tinto
are trying to offload high-cost operations in the country while
major infrastructure projects could be scrapped or downgraded.
But big falls in the Australian dollar and South
African Rand in recent months have cushioned exporters
from the worst impacts of the slump in U.S. dollar-demoninated
coal futures, meaning that larger mines are likely to maintain
output levels this year, but will still have to scale back plans
for expansion.
Front-year prices for Australian high-grade coal and South
African exports are trading around 11 percent lower in dollar
terms than the beginning of the year, but in local currencies
have hardly fallen, Merrill Lynch said.
Recent Chinese data suggests that Australia has managed to
expand its share of lower grade coal exports to China despite
the slowdown in growth in the country's power generation as the
economy cools and hydroelectric power stations increase power
supply because of higher water levels.
Australian producers are likely to derive the biggest
advantage, because the country's currency had fallen the most,
while the buying power of China, its main export market, is
rising because of a stronger yuan, said Andy Roberts, a coal
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
"We think real prices will weaken through 2016 but the
exchange rate change will make the prices appear healthier (than
otherwise) to Australian producers," he said.
CONTANGO
A steep contango in the coal market for much of this year
has also protected major exporting countries, although the
premium for longer-term prices is narrowing as prices respond to
what analysts describe as an impending supply shock as
recently-added new capacity ramps up production in the coming
years.
The premium for 2015 delivery API2 coal over 2014 has fallen
to $6.00 from around $8.00 at the start of the year, according
to data from brokers.
Meanwhile, high-cost producers in Russia, the world's third
largest exporter, could benefit from lower rail freight charges,
according to traders, which would offset some of the impact of
lower prices in the futures market.
And for some coal mining companies, long-term 'take-or-pay'
deals on rail and port capacity means it can be more expensive
to halt output than to continue producing at weak prices.
But export-orientated U.S producers in central Appalachian
states such as West Virginia and Kentucky appear much less
likely to stave off output cuts in the longer term if futures
prices continue to hurtle lower and costs rise, according to
analysts.
"New (forward) export deals for these producers cannot be
made at current API2 prices," said Ted O'Brien with New York
based Doyle Trading Consultants.