LONDON, June 12 Coal prices have much further to fall as demand growth slows sharply in Asia and Europe, although hedging, lower freight costs and weaker domestic currencies will mean most major exporters will be slow to slash output, analysts say

The main benchmark for coal futures, API2 for 2014 delivery , hit a 3-year low of $87.40 on Tuesday as traders reacted to weak demand for prompt physical coal, slack summertime demand, plentiful supply and an 8-year trough in German power prices.

But forward prices in the main coal benchmarks might have to fall much lower before most producers in high-cost countries such as Australia respond with swingeing supply cuts, Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a report on Wednesday.

"The combination of falling foreign exchange rates, tepid demand for coal in the Pacific Basin and a rising surplus of met (metallurgical) coal all suggest that longer-dated thermal coal prices have further to fall. Newcastle coal might lead the next leg lower to push Aussie producers into action," the bank said.

Australia, the world's second-largest exporter and viewed as a key swing producer, had been strongly tipped by the coal market to make big supply cuts in response to forecasts of slower demand from China and India.

Some of the country's largest producers such as Rio Tinto are trying to offload high-cost operations in the country while major infrastructure projects could be scrapped or downgraded.

But big falls in the Australian dollar and South African Rand in recent months have cushioned exporters from the worst impacts of the slump in U.S. dollar-demoninated coal futures, meaning that larger mines are likely to maintain output levels this year, but will still have to scale back plans for expansion.

Front-year prices for Australian high-grade coal and South African exports are trading around 11 percent lower in dollar terms than the beginning of the year, but in local currencies have hardly fallen, Merrill Lynch said.

Recent Chinese data suggests that Australia has managed to expand its share of lower grade coal exports to China despite the slowdown in growth in the country's power generation as the economy cools and hydroelectric power stations increase power supply because of higher water levels.

Australian producers are likely to derive the biggest advantage, because the country's currency had fallen the most, while the buying power of China, its main export market, is rising because of a stronger yuan, said Andy Roberts, a coal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

"We think real prices will weaken through 2016 but the exchange rate change will make the prices appear healthier (than otherwise) to Australian producers," he said.

CONTANGO

A steep contango in the coal market for much of this year has also protected major exporting countries, although the premium for longer-term prices is narrowing as prices respond to what analysts describe as an impending supply shock as recently-added new capacity ramps up production in the coming years.

The premium for 2015 delivery API2 coal over 2014 has fallen to $6.00 from around $8.00 at the start of the year, according to data from brokers.

Meanwhile, high-cost producers in Russia, the world's third largest exporter, could benefit from lower rail freight charges, according to traders, which would offset some of the impact of lower prices in the futures market.

And for some coal mining companies, long-term 'take-or-pay' deals on rail and port capacity means it can be more expensive to halt output than to continue producing at weak prices.

But export-orientated U.S producers in central Appalachian states such as West Virginia and Kentucky appear much less likely to stave off output cuts in the longer term if futures prices continue to hurtle lower and costs rise, according to analysts.

"New (forward) export deals for these producers cannot be made at current API2 prices," said Ted O'Brien with New York based Doyle Trading Consultants.