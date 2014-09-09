SYDNEY, Sept 9 Global miner Rio Tinto Plc
called on Tuesday for governments and industry
to step up efforts to find ways to cut emissions from coal
generation, because coal would remain the biggest source of
power globally for decades to come.
Rio Tinto's energy chief executive Harry Kenyon-Slaney said
expanding other fuel sources, like shale gas, nuclear and
renewables would be important in fighting climate change, but
coal use would continue to grow to meet the needs of developing
countries, as it was the cheapest source of power.
"We have to acknowledge that the 'iron laws of arithmetic'
... dictate that coal will remain a mainstay of that energy
supply. And we simply have to make that equation square with
greatly reduced CO2 emissions," Kenyon-Slaney said in a speech
in Sydney.
Australia is the world's largest coal exporter and is
reliant on fossil fuel for transport and energy. About 80 per
cent of electricity is produced by coal-fired power stations.
Earlier this year it scrapped a carbon tax and plans for
what would have been the world's third largest emissions trading
scheme (ETS) after Europe and Guangdong.
Rio Tinto vocally supported the repeal of the carbon tax and
ETS, which was a key policy of conservative Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's 2013 election campaign, arguing that it would have
imposed unnecessary additional costs on the sector.
Kenyon-Slaney said cleaning up coal-fired power through
carbon capture and storage, where CO2 is captured from power
plants and stored back in the earth, may contribute more to
cutting emissions than just expanding the use of cleaner fuels.
"Breakthroughs in low-emissions coal generation will be
fundamental. They could break the back of this problem," he
said.
"CCS is technically available," Kenyon-Slaney said, pointing
to the use of the technology in oil drilling. "Applying it to
power generation is primarily a commercial challenge. And they
can be met through technology and cost reductions."
Carbon capture and storage remains at the experimental stage
and is highly expensive.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing
by Michael Perry)