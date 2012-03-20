NEW YORK, March 20 Shares in U.S. coal companies fell on Tuesday and analysts cited a combination of factors, including a slowing of Chinese steel production, heavy rains in Australia and low natural gas prices.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Peabody Energy, which operates mines in Australia and exports to China, fell 5.7 percent to $31.53. Alpha Natural Resources , another big producer of steelmaking metallurgical coal, dropped 5.2 percent to $16.41.

Cliffs Natural Resources was 2.9 percent lower at $71.02, Arch Coal slipped 2 percent to $12.04 and Consol Energy lost 1.5 percent at $34.38.

The drop came as BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it saw signs of a flattening of Chinese demand for iron ore -- a steel-making ingredient along with coking coal.

Also, the latest World Steel Association figures showed both Chinese and global steel production were down slightly last month, compared with February 2011.

Analysts also pointed to heavy rains in Queensland, Australia, affecting coal production and exports, while in the United States, natural gas prices were near 10-year lows. When gas prices drop, utilities are more likely to switch away from coal for firing their power plants.

