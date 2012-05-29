May 29 Shares in U.S. coal companies climbed on
Tuesday after Goldman Sachs raised its coverage view for the
sector to "attractive" after a recent pullback in coal stock
prices.
Analyst Andre Benjamin listed Peabody Energy with a
"buy" rating because of improving macro-economic news from
China, where the company exports coal from its mines in
Australia. He also cited better Australian prices for thermal
coal, which is used in power generation.
Benjamin also gave a "buy" rating to Consol Energy,
which produces not only coal, but natural gas.
"We raise our coverage view to 'Attractive' from 'Neutral'
in a tactical move as the recent pullback in prices leaves us
with attractive average upside for the coverage group as a
whole," Benjamin wrote in a research note.
Despite the positive view of the sector in general, the
Goldman analyst cut the stock price target for Alpha Natural
Resources to $12 from $16, citing "thin thermal coal
margins" in the Central Appalachian region of Virginia, West
Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Peabody
stock was 4.69 percent higher at $25.00 and Alpha Natural was up
2.2 percent at $11.42. Walter Energy was 2.6 percent
higher at $51.28, Cliffs Natural Resources rose 2.5
percent to $51.50 and Consol rose 1.9 percent to $30.16.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by David Gregorio)