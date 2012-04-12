NEW YORK, April 12 Shares of U.S. coal miners rose on Thursday on hopes they will benefit from pricing and export opportunities following the closing of a mine in Australia that shipped steel-making coal to Asian markets.

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha Natural Resources, a major producer of metallurgical coal for making steel, soared 8.4 percent to $15.86.

Peabody Energy's shares were 7.3 percent higher at $29.32, Arch Coal rose 6.8 percent to $10.58, Walter Energy rose 5 percent to $63.44 and Cliffs Natural Resources was up 6.1 percent at $70.75.

The Dow Jones coal index rose 6.1 percent.

The stock moves came after the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton , said it will cease production at a loss-making coal mine, Norwich Park, in northeast Australia, citing low output, high costs and soft coal prices.

The closure comes a year after massive flooding devastated coal mining in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, followed by crippling rolling industrial action, all of which have cut shipments from Australia, the world's biggest coal exporter.

Analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co noted that in 2011 the Norwich Park mine produced about 2.1 million metric tons of metallurgical coal, whose prices have been declining in recent months.

"We now feel more confident that the decline in met coal prices could be arrested in the near term, which makes us incrementally more positive on met coal producers like Alpha Natural Resources and Walter Energy," Pipes wrote in a research note.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Bernard Orr)