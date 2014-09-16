SEOUL, Sept 16 South Korea's five power
generators bought 1 million tonnes of coal for shipment between
January and March 2015 via tenders closed on Sept. 12, a source
from Korea Midland Power Co Ltd said on Tuesday.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER
640,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg early $64 Glencore
360,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg around $61 Glencore,
Macquarie
The High Calorific Value product is of Australian origin,
and the Low Calorific Value product is of Indonesian origin.
Shipping for both tenders will arrive at the base port of
Boryeong.
* Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The five
utilities are Korea South-East Power Co Ltd, Korea Western Power
Co Ltd, Korea Southern Power Co, Ltd, Korea East-West Power Co
Ltd, and Korea Midland Power Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)