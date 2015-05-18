SEOUL, May 18 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) bought 148,000 tonnes of Indonesian sub-bituminous coal for July shipment via a tender closed on May 14, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility initially sought to purchase a total of 308,000 tonnes of steaming coal via two spot tenders but passed on one, it said without elaborating. The source declined to disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER 148,000 min. 4,700kcal/kg Trafigura and Avra * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. Consignments will arrive at Hadong port. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)