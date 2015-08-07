SEOUL, Aug 7 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) has bought up to 545,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in September and October via tenders closed on July 31, a source from the utility said on Friday. Details of the purchase minimum net calorific value (NCV) of 4,600 kcal/kg are as follows: TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN 140,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia STX Corp 50,000-70,000 around $49 Samsung C&T Corp Russia 210,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia Avra Glencore Int'l AG Details of the purchase of minimum NCV of 5,300kcal/kg are as follows: TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN 125,000 around $49 Total Australia * Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant. Prices reported above are based on a 6,080kcal/kg basis. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)