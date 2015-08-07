Argentina says demand for swiss franc bonds exceeded amount sold
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said demand for swiss franc bonds had exceeded the 400 million Swiss francs ($402.94 million) it sold on Thursday.
SEOUL, Aug 7 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) has bought up to 545,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in September and October via tenders closed on July 31, a source from the utility said on Friday. Details of the purchase minimum net calorific value (NCV) of 4,600 kcal/kg are as follows: TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN 140,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia STX Corp 50,000-70,000 around $49 Samsung C&T Corp Russia 210,000 around $49 Flame SA Indonesia Avra Glencore Int'l AG Details of the purchase of minimum NCV of 5,300kcal/kg are as follows: TONNES PRICE(FOB/T) SUPPLIER ORIGIN 125,000 around $49 Total Australia * Note: Procurement is for the Boryeong Power Plant. Prices reported above are based on a 6,080kcal/kg basis. (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
