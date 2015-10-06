Oct 6 South Korea's East-West Power Co Ltd (EWP) bought 1.13 million tonnes of steaming coal per year between 2015 and 2020 via three term tenders closed on Monday, a source from the utility said on Tuesday. The utility declined to disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES/Y SPECIFICATION(NCV) SUPPLIER ORIGIN 390,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG Australia 390,000 min. 5,700kcal/kg Carbo One Russia 350,000 min. 4,600kcal/kg Glencore Int'l AG Australia/ Indonesia * Note: NCV stands for Net Calorific Value. The contract period for all tenders is December 2015 to June 2020. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)