FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
SEOUL Oct 27 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) bought 1.28 mln tonnes per year of coal for 2015-2017 via three tenders that closed on Oct. 23, a source from the utility said on Tuesday.
The contract period is from December 2015 to June 2018.
Details of the tenders are as follows:
TONNES/YR SUPPLIER PRICE(FOBT/T) PORT
500,000 Glencore Int'l AG $43 Boryeong
500,000 Glencore Int'l AG $43 Boryeong
280,000 CMS Energy Corp about $46 Boryeong
* Note: NAR stands for Net As Received (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
SANTIAGO, April 4 The Collahuasi copper mine in Chile, which is among the world's biggest, expects 2017 output to beat last year's, and could ramp up production that was frozen in 2015 if the price of copper keeps rising, the mine's chief executive told Reuters Tuesday.