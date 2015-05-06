SEOUL, May 6 Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
bought a total of 450,000 tonnes of coal for shipment in July
via three tenders which closed on April 30, a source from the
utility said on Wednesday.
The utility purchased 160,000 tonnes of Australian
bituminous coal with a minimum net calorific value (NCV) of
5,200kcal/kg from an Australian trader to be supplied from
Clermont coal mines priced around $54 free-on-board (FOB).
The utility also purchased 220,000 and 70,000 tonnes of
Indonesian sub-bituminous coal with a minimum NCV of
4,600kcal/kg from Glencore International AG and Flame
S.A., respectively, priced under $54 FOB.
Consignments will be loaded in July and shipped to the Taean
port, the utility said.
(Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)